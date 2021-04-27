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NOMAGIC (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Montant
3 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 3 000 000 €
Services : 3 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
21/09/2021 : 3 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Article sur un sujet connexe
La préparation de commandes à la mode polonaise

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 avril 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/09/2021
20210020
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
NOMAGIC SP ZOO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 3 million
EUR 5 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in pick & place robots primarily used in warehouses. The company offers an artificial intelligence-enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company in mitigating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to accelerate its research and development (R&D) investments.

Additionnalité et impact

Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in pick & place robots primarily used in warehouses. The company offers an artificial intelligence enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products.

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by supporting an innovative start-up offering autonomous robots for the use in warehouses. The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of robotics and artificial intelligence.

The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. EIB provides the SME with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company's sustainable growth and technological edge despite the challenges resulting from COVID-19 (delays in securing new customers and on the ground research at customer warehouses). Without the EIB financing, Nomagic would not be able to scale up so rapidly.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Documents liés
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Date de publication
31 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
175326924
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20210020
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Date de publication
3 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140834239
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210020
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Fiche technique
NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Article sur un sujet connexe
La préparation de commandes à la mode polonaise

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
La préparation de commandes à la mode polonaise
Autres liens
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NOMAGIC (EGF VD)

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