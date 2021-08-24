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TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Signature(s)

Montant
330 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 330 000 000 €
Transports : 330 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
8/12/2021 : 330 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 août 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/12/2021
20210003
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
LANDESANSTALT SCHIENENFAHRZEUGE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 330 million
EUR 667 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Purchase of tram-trains in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

The project concerns the purchase of an estimated 135 new tram-train vehicles for the existing regional rail services around the city of Karlsruhe, and for the new regional rail services in the Neckar-Alb region, which include the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen. The project will contribute to improving the quality of public transport service in terms of comfort and reliability and will uphold and increase the attractiveness of public transport in the two metropolitan areas, thus contributing to a reduction of reliance on private cars and their negative impact on the environment and congestion. The project will thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will replace life expired rolling stock on the Albtal-Verkehrsgesellschaft (AVG) network and will increase capacity on the Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb network (both networks located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Project is expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share). This will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, road accidents, air pollution and noise levels, operating and maintenance costs. The Project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.


The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's multi-billion investment programme into regional rolling stock ever since its establishment, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability and attracting third-party financing. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock, which is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops, depots or other associated infrastructure) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Documents liés
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
03/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Date de publication
28 Oct 2021
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142253657
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210003
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Date de publication
2 Nov 2021
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142246797
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210003
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Date de publication
28 Oct 2021
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142253240
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210003
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Date de publication
3 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
139082935
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210003
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Date de publication
2 Nov 2021
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142253761
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210003
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Date de publication
28 Oct 2021
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142246170
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210003
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
Date de publication
28 Oct 2021
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142253164
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210003
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn bis Herrenberg Bf
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Elektrifizierung der Ermstalbahn
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Tubingenn-Neckaraue und Tubingen-Güterbahnhof
Related public register
03/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Related public register
02/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Anpassungen Bf Metzingen
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie und Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Ammertalbahn zwischen Tübingen Hbf bis Landkreisgrenze
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG - Umweltverträglichkeitsstuie nd Landschaftspflegerischer Begleitplan - Haltepunkte Reutlingen
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Fiche technique
TRAMTRAINS BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Photogallery

Tramtrains Baden-Wuerttemberg
Tramtrains Baden-Wuerttemberg
©EIB

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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