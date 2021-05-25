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VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Montant
43 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Lituanie : 43 000 000 €
Énergie : 43 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/12/2021 : 43 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
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Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 mai 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2021
20200657
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
AB VILNIAUS SILUMOS TINKLAI
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 43 million
EUR 66 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns investments in the construction of new renewable energy sources and to upgrade, renew and refurbish the heat distribution network, including the financing of smart meters and new connections.

Implementation of the project aims at the reduction of losses of heat and at optimisation of heat supply to consumers; it should also increase the reliability of heat supplies. The project will reduce CO2 emissions as well as heat production costs, thereby making the heat more affordable and competitive.

Additionnalité et impact

EIB financing will allow the promoter to refurbish and extend the district heating network, construct a new biomass CHP and modernise peak gas-fired boilers in Vilnius. The project contributes to the decarbonisation objectives as stated in the National Energy and Climate Plan for Lithuania which sets a 90% biomass target for the district heating sector by 2030. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as on climate action.

 

Such investment is crucial to improve security, energy efficiency and flexibility of heat supply and meet existing and future demand of heat and hot water. The project addresses a number of marker failures: Low-carbon power and heat projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities, low-carbon technologies contribute also towards increasing security of supply by reducing dependency on imported fossil based energy. Security of supply can be considered as a public good.

 

The project is expected to have a good economic justification and generate additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project.

 

The financial value added provided by the EIB loan includes attractively priced funding with long maturities not available on the Lithuanian bank and/or bond market. The long tenor of the EIB loan is in line with the economic life of the underlying asset and will substantially improve the average maturity profile of Borrower's debt and will accelerate the implementation of the project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations from the installation of biomass boilers to the modernisation and extension of district heating grids. Some sub-operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the Promoter and environmental aspects of the investments, including compliance with the Directive (EU) 2015/2193 of 25 November 2015 on the limitation of emissions of certain pollutants into the air from medium combustion plants, and other EU legislative acts, will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Date de publication
17 Jul 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
137632181
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200657
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
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17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
Fiche technique
VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME
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Le confort, c’est avoir l’eau courante
Article sur un sujet connexe
Renforcer l’efficacité énergétique, brique après brique

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le confort, c’est avoir l’eau courante
Article sur un sujet connexe
Renforcer l’efficacité énergétique, brique après brique
Autres liens
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VILNIUS HEATING CAPEX PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Vilnius Heating Capex Programme
Vilnius Heating Capex Programme
©2021, Vilnius Šilumos Tinklai
Vilnius Heating Capex Programme
Vilnius Heating Capex Programme
©2021, Vilnius Šilumos Tinklai

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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