MATRIX PACK (EGF VD)

This project eases financial constraints for SMEs and/ or midcaps that arise from information asymmetries caused by the lack of track record for such companies and high screening costs for small investments, especially in the rural areas and the bioeconomy sectors. By supporting such companies, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivizes further financing in the wider bioeconomy.

This project addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and/ or midcaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors/ investors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring.

The project generates positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits through reduction of the negative externalities of using fossil fuel based raw materials (i.e. plastics), replaced by the new enhanced renewable materials (i.e. paper).



