GREEK PUBLIC SECTOR DIGITALIZATION INVESTMENTS

The project will support the Greek government in implementing the new digital strategy for the reorganization and digital transformation of the Greek public sector under the Ministry of Digital Governance. The overall cost of the proposed investments amounts to c. EUR 250m and the EIB loan is expected to cover up to 50% of the total project cost, with the remaining amount to be co-financed by ESIF and the Greek state budget.





The project is eligible for EIB financing under Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - RDI. The project is a selection of schemes of the new Digital Transformation Bible 2020-2025 of Greece that incorporates the principles and actions provided by the European digital strategies and is linked to the EU's Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI). The project is thus in line with Europe's digital strategies and the objective of the Digital Compass concerning the digitalization of public services. Overall, Greece ranks low among the international indicators assessing the digital maturity of countries around the world. The project is expected to generate positive externalities through the provision of digital public services that benefit society and the broader economy. It supports digital transformation activities, which generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.





The EIB's financial contribution is considered valuable to the Greek government, as the Bank is offering more favorable than market alternatives under various dimensions (longer tenor, availability and grace period, etc.), while the long-term EIB funding complements and allows the Greek government to diversify its funding sources for the project.