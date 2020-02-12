AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the project relies partially on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing) , the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to avoided greenhouse gas emissions, excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and an adequate governance system. With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The EIB provides an important financial contribution as it provides a financing benefit, longer tenor and customised terms to the borrower. Finally, the non-financial contribution rests primarily on a signalling effect to the banking system with regards to supporting renewable investments at advantageous terms.