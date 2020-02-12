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AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL

Signature(s)

Montant
315 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 315 000 000 €
Énergie : 315 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/06/2021 : 315 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL
Related sub-project
MADRID ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20200212

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 février 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/06/2021
20200212
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL
AENA SME SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 315 million
EUR 355 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Loan aimed at financing photovoltaic panels to be installed in Aena's airport network.

The operation supports EU renewable energy objectives and supports Spain in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. In addition, it is envisaged that a part of the investments will be located in cohesion regions. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to renewable energy and climate action. The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Additionnalité et impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the project relies partially on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets(limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to avoided greenhouse gas emissions, excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and an adequate governance system. With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.
The EIB provides an important financial contribution as it provides a financing benefit, longer tenor and customised terms to the borrower. Finally, the non-financial contribution rests primarily on a signalling effect to the banking system with regards to supporting renewable investments at advantageous terms.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. Some of the schemes may be considered to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU) as transposed in the national legislation, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Aerial power lines for the interconnection to the grid included in the Annex I of the EIA Directive, if any, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The Bank will assess the EIAs and permitting documentation as applicable, including compliance with applicable EU Directives, in particular cumulative impacts and conformity with relevant EU Directives, including Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
17/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL
Projets associés
Related sub-project
MADRID ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20200212

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL
Date de publication
17 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
137876732
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200212
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL
Fiche technique
AENA COVID-19 GREEN ENERGY LOAN FL
Related sub-project
MADRID ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20200212

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Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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