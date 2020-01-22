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ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Grèce : 300 000 000 €
Énergie : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/12/2020 : 300 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Communiqués associés
Grèce : la BEI cofinance l’interconnexion entre la Crète et l’Attique

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 juin 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/12/2020
20200122
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1074 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the electricity interconnection between the island of Crete and Attica, the region of the Greek capital, Athens. The project includes the implementation of a bipolar High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link with a rated capacity of 1000 MW, rated voltage /±500 kV and a submarine cable of length of 328 km. The implementation of several other transmission system assets for the connection of the HVDC link with the existing network is also part of the project.

The project (a) will enable the replacement of thermal generation on the island of Crete (mainly oil-fired generation units) with more efficient generation from mainland Greece and (b) will increase the hosting capacity of the island for Renewable Energy Sources (RES). Considering the above, the project is expected to have a positive contribution to Climate Action.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some of the investments may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for an Environmental Impact Assessment. The status of permitting and the need for the project to undergo an EIA and/or Appropriate Assessment are not known at this stage and will be further investigated during appraisal. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU and 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Tender notices already published in the EU Official Journal are: 2019/S 092-223460 and 2019/S 092-223461.

Documents liés
11/12/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
26/11/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Grèce : la BEI cofinance l’interconnexion entre la Crète et l’Attique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Date de publication
11 Dec 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
130809098
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200122
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Date de publication
26 Nov 2020
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
130842961
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200122
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Fiche technique
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Communiqués associés
Grèce : la BEI cofinance l’interconnexion entre la Crète et l’Attique

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Grèce : la BEI cofinance l’interconnexion entre la Crète et l’Attique
Autres liens
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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