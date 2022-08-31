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CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
36 300 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Congo : 36 300 000 €
Services : 36 300 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/12/2023 : 10 300 000 €
30/12/2022 : 26 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 10 300 000 €
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26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
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Date de publication
31 août 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/12/2022
20200039
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 36 million
EUR 135 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project relates to the implementation of the digital transformation programme of the public administration in Congo. The project will support the Promoter in establishing an e-governance in line with international best practices. It will include transversal components such as the creation of the Personal Data Protection Commission, the definition of the national cybersecurity strategy, the creation of the country's CERT (computer emergency response team), and the definition of an information technology (IT) interoperability framework and data exchange platform. The project will also develop and implement systems targeting tertiary education, the health sector, focusing on management of epidemics, and the council of ministers. Finally, the project will finance digital skills capacity building and the definition of an IT certification framework, targeting public administration and private sector IT professionals, as well the general population.

The project aims to achieve four specific objectives: (i) Human capital: contributing to bridging the digital divide in terms of digital skills, digital literacy, access to information and vocational training. (ii) Digital Services: promoting access to digital services for citizens and businesses, thereby making the country more attractive to investors. (iii) E-governance: promoting better governance based on digital solutions and contribute to the development of a regulatory framework for the digital space, according to European standards. (iv) Technical assistance (TA) to support project implementation: The success of this project requires institutional strengthening of the actors concerned through the provision of TA to the project implementation unit, aimed at supporting project implementation and strengthening the Promoter's capacities to operate and maintain the investments.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the implementation of a digital transformation programme of the public administration in Congo that aims to support the development of e-government services in the country and provide technical assistance for project implementation.


The project will address a number of market failures and investment needs in the sector, as it is expected to generate positive externalities through the digitalisation of the public sector. It will notably help to improve the availability, efficiency and transparency of administrative services online as well as developing digital skills, while also ameliorating the business environment.


The operation is a strategic investment for the country and a key priority under the "2025 Congo Digital" strategy. It fully aligns with the 2021-2027 EU programming priorities in Congo, this through its first pillar aiming, in particular to promote economic governance and transition to a green, diversified and digitised economy. It is also expected to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular 1, 3, 5, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 17.


The favourable interest rate combined with EU grant, flexible terms offered by the EIB notably with disbursements, availability and grace periods mean the combined concessional financial and technical assistance contributions of the EIB and the EU are vital for the implementation of the project. 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If it were located within the EU, the project would not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The rollout of fixed telecommunication networks and datacenter infrastructures particularly in urban areas have limited environmental effects, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. However, the local legislation requirements and full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Documents liés
26/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
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Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Date de publication
26 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
143664169
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200039
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Congo
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CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
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CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
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