CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the relevant EU Directives, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). The entire Corridor Vc has been subject to a regulatory EIA procedure in BiH (divided in four lots with the corresponding EIAs), including public consultation at scoping and assessment stages. The environmental permit for the lot 2 Doboj South-Sarajevo South, including the road section Medakovo-Poprikuse was renewed in September 2019. Environmental & Social aspects, management measures and procedures as well as alignments of the project with EIB Environmental and Social standards and provisions of the relevant EU Directives are to be reviewed during appraisal.