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CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
419 072 600 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine : 419 072 600 €
Transports : 419 072 600 €
Date(s) de signature
30/12/2024 : 79 072 600 €
28/12/2020 : 340 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 79 072 600 € fourni par COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Autres liens
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Related public register
22/04/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI et l’UE améliorent le réseau autoroutier et des liaisons de transport paneuropéennes avec un financement de 204 millions d’EUR
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : 340 millions d’euros de la BEI pour l’avancement des travaux sur la partie nord du corridor Vc

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 juin 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/12/2020
20190751
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 556 million
EUR 696 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction of a new motorway section of 35 km on Corridor Vc in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). This is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the South-Eastern axis of the extension of the Trans-European Network (TEN-T) to neighbouring countries. It is also part of the South-East Europe Transport Observatory's (SEETO) Comprehensive Network. The section is included in the Single Project Pipeline as priority projects on the Core TEN-T network extension to BiH.

The project, which is a priority for the Government of BiH's Transport Strategy 2016-2030, expects to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the relevant EU Directives, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). The entire Corridor Vc has been subject to a regulatory EIA procedure in BiH (divided in four lots with the corresponding EIAs), including public consultation at scoping and assessment stages. The environmental permit for the lot 2 Doboj South-Sarajevo South, including the road section Medakovo-Poprikuse was renewed in September 2019. Environmental & Social aspects, management measures and procedures as well as alignments of the project with EIB Environmental and Social standards and provisions of the relevant EU Directives are to be reviewed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary.

Garantie au titre du MPE
Commentaires

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The Corridor Vc motorway connection is essential for fostering economic growth in the country. The project will facilitate convergence toward EU standards in terms of core economic infrastructure of BiH and increase road capacity and safety on this North-South corridor. The project will shorten travel distances along the central part of the corridor and is thus expected to generate substantial benefits in terms of time savings, reduced accident rates, savings in vehicle operating costs and reduction of local pollution in the towns in the area. The project will also increase accessibility and promote regional as well as local economic development.

Documents liés
08/07/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
22/04/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI et l’UE améliorent le réseau autoroutier et des liaisons de transport paneuropéennes avec un financement de 204 millions d’EUR
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : 340 millions d’euros de la BEI pour l’avancement des travaux sur la partie nord du corridor Vc

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Date de publication
8 Jul 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
131039178
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190751
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Date de publication
2 Oct 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
131081124
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190751
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Date de publication
22 Apr 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169475736
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20190751
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Date de publication
3 May 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169760934
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20190751
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Date de publication
3 May 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169773781
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20190751
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Related public register
22/04/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE
Fiche technique
CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI et l’UE améliorent le réseau autoroutier et des liaisons de transport paneuropéennes avec un financement de 204 millions d’EUR
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : 340 millions d’euros de la BEI pour l’avancement des travaux sur la partie nord du corridor Vc

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI et l’UE améliorent le réseau autoroutier et des liaisons de transport paneuropéennes avec un financement de 204 millions d’EUR
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : 340 millions d’euros de la BEI pour l’avancement des travaux sur la partie nord du corridor Vc
Autres liens
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Related public register
22/04/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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