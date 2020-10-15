CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the cargo market that are most appropriately met by rail. EIB assessment of arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be undertaken as a part of the due diligence process.