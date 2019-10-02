ATI MEMBERSHIP CONTRIBUTION NIGER

The project fosters private sector investments through the expansion of African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) in Africa. In the specific case, the project will allow Niger to become a member state of ATI. Over the past years, many African countries launched programs aiming at boosting their economies. All these plans have in common the prominent role of the private sector and they all underline the importance of foreign direct investments (FDI) as a driving factor to support the economic growth. As a crucial part of such FDIs and as a central pillar to encourage investors' attractiveness, countries rely on investment insurances provided by private sector insurers or institutions such as the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). However, the resulting insurance capacity is insufficient, ultimately restricting private sector investments and limiting growth potential in many countries. In 2001, seven African countries created ATI as a tool to support private sector investments and to enhance the business environment in its member states by providing investment and trade guarantees. ATI has grown since then and today 14 African countries are amongst the various shareholders of ATI with more countries interested to follow. The project is also aligned with Niger's national development plan vision spanning from 2017 to 2021, which aspires to raise the country's economic growth to 6% and improve the financial capacity of the country. The operation will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), in particular to inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) and to poverty reduction (SDG 1).