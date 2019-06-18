IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP

Elderly care centres are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the projects are covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authorities. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new buildings will have to meet, at least, the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the centres and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as social and healthcare are elements of social cohesion and economic development. The EIB will verify that the project respects the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), as ratified by the host country and included in national legislate framework. The Bank will encourage the Promoter to take into account the circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.