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IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP

Signature(s)

Montant
100 350 299,88 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Irlande : 100 350 299,88 €
Santé : 100 350 299,88 €
Date(s) de signature
7/12/2022 : 3 850 299,88 €
7/12/2022 : 16 500 000 €
7/12/2022 : 80 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
21/05/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP
Communiqués associés
Irlande : premier partenariat public-privé pour les soins infirmiers non hospitaliers en Irlande – 250 millions d’EUR confirmés

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 février 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 07/12/2022
20190618
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 231 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the design, construction, equipping and maintenance of up to nine Community Nursing Units (CNUs) across different regions of Ireland using a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) framework. These units will replace the existing ones that are no longer compliant with the HIQA (Supervision Authority for Acute and Community Services) regulations.

The aim is to improve access to high quality elderly and long term care throughout Ireland. The new CNUs are based on a person-centred approach giving to the residents the opportunity to lead their own lives in an environment reproducing the comforts of home, according with their cognitive and physical abilities. The main purpose is to normalise care and promote the person's autonomy in everyday tasks, while providing care and assistance.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Elderly care centres are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the projects are covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authorities. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new buildings will have to meet, at least, the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the centres and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as social and healthcare are elements of social cohesion and economic development. The EIB will verify that the project respects the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), as ratified by the host country and included in national legislate framework. The Bank will encourage the Promoter to take into account the circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. A prior information notice has been published by the Promoter, reference 2019/S 152-373937.

Documents liés
21/05/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Irlande : premier partenariat public-privé pour les soins infirmiers non hospitaliers en Irlande – 250 millions d’EUR confirmés

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP
Date de publication
21 May 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
126279404
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190618
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
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Related public register
21/05/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP
Fiche technique
IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP
Communiqués associés
Irlande : premier partenariat public-privé pour les soins infirmiers non hospitaliers en Irlande – 250 millions d’EUR confirmés

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Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Irlande : premier partenariat public-privé pour les soins infirmiers non hospitaliers en Irlande – 250 millions d’EUR confirmés
Autres liens
Related public register
21/05/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IRISH COMMUNITY NURSING PPP

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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