VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

The financing of this project supports development and innovation activities which generate positive knowledge and technology externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of companies with outdated digital technologies in online services. In addition the activities are expected to involve a number of expert companies and subcontractors in Europe, thus facilitating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry. The project has also some positive sustainability impacts mainly in terms of improvement of energy efficiency and CO2 footprint through the consolidation of IT and logistics infrastructures and through the development of customer-to-customer and second-hand sales channels, which facilitate the expansion of circular economy concepts in the sector.



The promoter has well-established ICT and digitalisation capacities and well-structured development practices.Investments in digital transformation are aligned with EU policy objectives (e.g. Digital Agenda, Horizon 2020 focus area "Digitising and transforming European industry and services") and are key to strengthening the competitiveness of the sector. The project contributes to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation and Skills".

EIB's involvement provides a highly flexible financial product to the borrower, allowing it to diversify its financing sources, lengthen its average debt maturity and strengthen its overall financial position. It also provides a signaling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating funding from commercial banks.