CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM

Fiche récapitulative
The project involves the design, construction and equipping of a new state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities of the Jagiellonian University Medical College (CMUJ) in the Prokocim District of Krakow. The project involves the significant extension of the medical campus and related teaching and research activities, the construction and equipping medical simulation facilities, laboratories, lecture halls and seminar rooms as well as and administrative infrastructure.
The aim is to intensify the development of the medical campus by combining the university's academic, research, laboratory and administrative departments into a single site. This will support and increase the university's activity in the area of medical education, training and research, by modernising its academic and research facilities, thus further enabling interdisciplinary research with the existing university's hospitals based in the medical campus. Being located in Krakow, a cohesion region, the project also contributes to EU cohesion objectives.
The project supports the Innovation, Digitalisation and Human capital policy objective. Strategic investments in human capital formation in the health care sector have significant economic and social externalities in the form of both wider health effects and knowledge. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of diseases' burden and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. The project supports the increased quality of medical education and research at the oldest and the best university in the country.
EIB will support investments made by Jagiellonian University in order to facilitate teaching and research activities in the new Campus located in Prokocim district of Krakow. The Bank will provide financing tenor of 25 years (in line with the economic life of the assets financed), which should exceed debt maturities offered by local commercial banks. It is additionally expected that the EIB loan will have significant value-added for Jagiellonian University due to: (i) flexibility of drawdowns, (ii) grace and availability periods that fit the Borrower's expectations and needs; and (iii) competitive pricing, (iv) other conditions of financing, including unsecured financing.
Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities are likely to fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.