CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM

The project supports the Innovation, Digitalisation and Human capital policy objective. Strategic investments in human capital formation in the health care sector have significant economic and social externalities in the form of both wider health effects and knowledge. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of diseases' burden and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. The project supports the increased quality of medical education and research at the oldest and the best university in the country.





EIB will support investments made by Jagiellonian University in order to facilitate teaching and research activities in the new Campus located in Prokocim district of Krakow. The Bank will provide financing tenor of 25 years (in line with the economic life of the assets financed), which should exceed debt maturities offered by local commercial banks. It is additionally expected that the EIB loan will have significant value-added for Jagiellonian University due to: (i) flexibility of drawdowns, (ii) grace and availability periods that fit the Borrower's expectations and needs; and (iii) competitive pricing, (iv) other conditions of financing, including unsecured financing.