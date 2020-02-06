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BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Montant
95 126 661,1 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Suède : 95 126 661,1 €
Aménagement urbain : 38 050 664,44 €
Industrie : 57 075 996,66 €
Date(s) de signature
17/06/2020 : 38 050 664,44 €
17/06/2020 : 57 075 996,66 €
Autres liens
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Communiqués associés
Suède : Atrium Ljungberg et la BEI signent un accord de prêt de 1 milliard de SEK à l’appui de l’énergie verte

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 août 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/06/2020
20190458
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
SEK 1000 million (EUR 91 million)
SEK 2192 million (EUR 199 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Supporting the construction of two nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) in the context of urban regeneration projects in the Stockholm region.

The present project presents an opportunity to support the accelerated adoption of energy efficient new constructions, above legal requirements in Sweden.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Given the scale, location and nature of the buildings, it is expected that the project will not have any significant negative environmental or social impact. The Promoter will ensure though appropriate measures that all environmental and social (E&S) risks during construction will be mitigated sufficiently. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. If so, the Bank will require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the EIA Directive whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation measures to be taken. Under this operation, two energy efficient buildings will be constructed following the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
28/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
07/06/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Suède : Atrium Ljungberg et la BEI signent un accord de prêt de 1 milliard de SEK à l’appui de l’énergie verte

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Date de publication
6 Feb 2020
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
126258550
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190458
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Date de publication
6 Feb 2020
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
126254251
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190458
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
28 Aug 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125308236
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190458
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
7 Jun 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190602202
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20190458
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Fiche technique
BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Communiqués associés
Suède : Atrium Ljungberg et la BEI signent un accord de prêt de 1 milliard de SEK à l’appui de l’énergie verte

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Suède : Atrium Ljungberg et la BEI signent un accord de prêt de 1 milliard de SEK à l’appui de l’énergie verte
Autres liens
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivningtill detaljplan för Norra stationsområdet samt arbetsplan för väg E 4/E 20 Tomteboda - Haga Södra
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT - miljokonsekvensbeskrivning för detaljplan Barkarbystaden II
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - BARKARBY AND HAGASTADEN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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