MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Fiche récapitulative
The project relates to the design and rollout of a publicly owned fibre broadband network in the rural and less densely populated areas in the region of Bretagne.
The objective of the project is to expand the Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network to cover, during the project implementation period (2020 to 2022), a further 400 000 households, in addition to the 240 000 households already covered. The access network will be deployed in areas where private operators are not providing very high speed broadband services due to lack of commercial interest and will therefore be commercialised on an open access basis to the private retail operators.
The EIB's long-term loan will secure the promoter's liquidity
and thus ensure that the project need not be scaled back in the context of the
current economic downturn. EIB financing thus enables the promoter to provide
very high capacity network coverage to more than 400 000 additional households, which will
benefit from access to ultra-fast broadband connections at a competitive price.
The project will generate positive externalities by providing more users with
improved access to information and digital services such as e-government,
e-commerce, e-health; and better communication capabilities. The project
furthermore generates positive externalities for other economic sectors
supporting innovation and competitiveness. Broadband coverage in rural,
so-called white areas has a significant impact on the inhabitants and on
regional development, as broadband connections are required to reap the
benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism
and commerce, especially in situations such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
outbreak. The increased coverage of very high capacity networks contributes to
the goal of all European households having access to internet connectivity of
at least 100 Mbps, upgradeable to Gigabit speeds by 2025.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.