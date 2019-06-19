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IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE

Signature(s)

Montant
25 900 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 25 900 000 €
Énergie : 25 900 000 €
Date(s) de signature
9/12/2019 : 12 950 000 €
9/12/2019 : 12 950 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Communiqués associés
Espagne : COP25 - Appui aux énergies renouvelables - la BEI et IM2 Energía Solar unissent leurs forces pour créer une plateforme pour la construction et l’exploitation de parcs photovoltaïques

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 juin 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 09/12/2019
20190139
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 26 million
EUR 185 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of a platform to develop and operate 218-megavolt (MW) solar projects in Spain.

This project will enable the financing of a NewCo, the holding company owner of 100% of solar photovoltaic (SPV) projects under development. The NewCo will build and operate 22 solar photovoltaic projects with an aggregate capacity of 218MW in Spain. This NewCo will be funded with equity provided by im2 Energia Solar SL and a profit participating loan ("PPL") provided by the EIB.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Details of the promoter's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The promoter will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the promoter will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU 2014/25/E), where applicable, then the Bank would require the promotor to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU /2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU) where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
21/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : COP25 - Appui aux énergies renouvelables - la BEI et IM2 Energía Solar unissent leurs forces pour créer une plateforme pour la construction et l’exploitation de parcs photovoltaïques

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Date de publication
21 Dec 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
95769740
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190139
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Date de publication
17 Dec 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
124846084
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20190139
Dernière mise à jour
17 Dec 2019
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Fiche technique
IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Communiqués associés
Espagne : COP25 - Appui aux énergies renouvelables - la BEI et IM2 Energía Solar unissent leurs forces pour créer une plateforme pour la construction et l’exploitation de parcs photovoltaïques

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : COP25 - Appui aux énergies renouvelables - la BEI et IM2 Energía Solar unissent leurs forces pour créer une plateforme pour la construction et l’exploitation de parcs photovoltaïques
Autres liens
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE
Related EFSI register
17/12/2019 - IM2 SOLAR DEVELOPER FINANCE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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