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ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 250 000 000 €
Services : 250 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/07/2019 : 250 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related EFSI register
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Communiqués associés
Italie : Plan Juncker - la BEI prête 250 millions d’EUR à ENEA en faveur de la recherche sur l’énergie de fusion propre
Article sur un sujet connexe
Comment la fusion nucléaire va transformer l’avenir énergétique du monde

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 avril 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/07/2019
20180824
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
AGENZIA NAZIONALE PER LE NUOVE TECNOLOGIE L'ENERGIA E LO SVILUPPO ECONOMICO SOSTENIBILE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 250 million
EUR 626 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the design and construction of the Divertor Tokamak Test facility ("DTT"), a research infrastructure that is aimed at contributing to the realisation of fusion energy. This project includes the design and construction of a tokamak, which is a doughnut-shape device, where a set of magnetic fields confine the hydrogen isotopes mix, brought at 150 million degrees in the form of plasma, keeping it away from the wall of the plasma chamber. The divertor is the region of the tokamak, where the magnetic field lines are diverted in order to realise a 'channel' where plasma thermal power is conveyed and exhausted. This project will be realised in Frascati, (Lazio Region, central Italy) at an existing site of the Promoter.

The DTT will test the physics and technology of various alternative divertor concepts under plasma conditions that can be confidently extrapolated to Demonstration Fusion Power Plant ("DEMO"), hence bridging the gap between today's proof-of-principle experiments and DEMO. This project is a key milestone of the European Fusion Roadmap and it is planned to be developed in Italy over the 2018-2025 period.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project does not fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU and no EIA is required in accordance with the requirements of the Directive. The project will be implemented on an existing site with another tokamak device already in operation. Therefore, the licensing process will be an upgrade of this already licensed site with suitable features. The process, including the assessment of potential environmental impacts and the environmental authorisation will be finalised later in the project implementation cycle. The Bank will further appraise the project and will confirm that the operation is in line with EU policy and legislation in the field of environment. The construction and operation of the project are not expected to have any significant impact on Natura 2000 or any other protected areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Commentaires

n/a

Documents liés
20/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : Plan Juncker - la BEI prête 250 millions d’EUR à ENEA en faveur de la recherche sur l’énergie de fusion propre

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Date de publication
20 Jun 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
92196284
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180824
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Date de publication
19 Jul 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
94427552
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20180824
Dernière mise à jour
22 Jul 2019
Secteur(s)
Services
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related EFSI register
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Fiche technique
ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Communiqués associés
Italie : Plan Juncker - la BEI prête 250 millions d’EUR à ENEA en faveur de la recherche sur l’énergie de fusion propre
Article sur un sujet connexe
Comment la fusion nucléaire va transformer l’avenir énergétique du monde

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : Plan Juncker - la BEI prête 250 millions d’EUR à ENEA en faveur de la recherche sur l’énergie de fusion propre
Article sur un sujet connexe
Comment la fusion nucléaire va transformer l’avenir énergétique du monde
Autres liens
Related public register
20/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY
Related EFSI register
22/07/2019 - ENEA - DIVERTOR TOKAMAK TEST FACILITY

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