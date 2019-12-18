BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Fiche récapitulative
The project will finance Bonfiglioli's Research & Development (R&D) activities aimed at increasing efficiency and quality of production and distribution systems, as well as the level of products and services innovation. Additionally, investments will enable the promoter to acquire knowledge and know-how in the field of innovative, energy-efficient and digitally-enhanced technologies, which are expected to bring about productivity and environmental benefits in the industrial applications where these technologies will be deployed.
The project will finance in detail: (i) R&D investments for innovative electric motors, gearboxes, drives and solutions for power-transmission wind turbines, for mobile (construction, agricultural and earth-moving) machinery, for industrial and mechatronics applications; (ii) the capital investments (equipment and infrastructure for machining, assembly and logistics processes) for the establishment of an advanced industrial site ("EVO project") in Calderara di Reno (Italy). This site will integrate the promoter's existing industrial and R&D activities in the region and will deploy the most energy-efficient and most advanced manufacturing technologies (Industry 4.0). The operation is also expected to accelerate knowledge accumulation and dissemination within the European industry, through the promoter's collaboration with industrial partners, universities and research institutes.
Investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorized scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This project is expected to contribute to improve sustainability of the transport sector by reducing traffic and fuel consumption and, expecially for the part related to electrification, is expected to have an additional positive impact on the environment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
Bonfiglioli has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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