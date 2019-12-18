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BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Signature(s)

Montant
40 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Slovaquie : 900 000 €
Allemagne : 7 800 000 €
Italie : 31 300 000 €
Industrie : 40 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/12/2019 : 900 000 €
18/12/2019 : 7 800 000 €
18/12/2019 : 31 300 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related EFSI register
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 janvier 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/12/2019
20180683
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
EUR 88 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance Bonfiglioli's Research & Development (R&D) activities aimed at increasing efficiency and quality of production and distribution systems, as well as the level of products and services innovation. Additionally, investments will enable the promoter to acquire knowledge and know-how in the field of innovative, energy-efficient and digitally-enhanced technologies, which are expected to bring about productivity and environmental benefits in the industrial applications where these technologies will be deployed.

The project will finance in detail: (i) R&D investments for innovative electric motors, gearboxes, drives and solutions for power-transmission wind turbines, for mobile (construction, agricultural and earth-moving) machinery, for industrial and mechatronics applications; (ii) the capital investments (equipment and infrastructure for machining, assembly and logistics processes) for the establishment of an advanced industrial site ("EVO project") in Calderara di Reno (Italy). This site will integrate the promoter's existing industrial and R&D activities in the region and will deploy the most energy-efficient and most advanced manufacturing technologies (Industry 4.0). The operation is also expected to accelerate knowledge accumulation and dissemination within the European industry, through the promoter's collaboration with industrial partners, universities and research institutes.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorized scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This project is expected to contribute to improve sustainability of the transport sector by reducing traffic and fuel consumption and, expecially for the part related to electrification, is expected to have an additional positive impact on the environment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

Bonfiglioli has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
14/03/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Date de publication
14 Mar 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
92708986
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180683
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Italie
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Date de publication
28 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
188064767
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20180683
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Italie
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Date de publication
9 Mar 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
128950939
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20180683
Dernière mise à jour
9 Mar 2020
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Pays
Allemagne, Italie, Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related EFSI register
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Fiche technique
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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