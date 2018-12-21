ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT

An Environmental Assessment was performed for the project and was submitted to the Warsaw Directorate of the Environment. After a public consultation period, the Directorate screened out the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an environmental remediation plan was agreed. The remediation plan will be executed by the general contractor as part of their contractual obligation. The remediation plan in many areas of the site is based on risk-based corrective action that limits the amount of contaminated soil to be disposed of and involves either treatment of the soil offsite or onsite containment with protective barriers where it is proven not to impact human health conditions. The primary contaminant is metals that have limited migration in the soil and therefore it is unlikely to have groundwater impact and does not impact the municipal water system. An environmental inspector will be deployed as part of the remediation plan to document the completeness of the remediation.