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ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
60 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 60 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 60 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
21/12/2018 : 60 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/03/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient la requalification de friches industrielles à Varsovie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 janvier 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/12/2018
20180432
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
CAPITAL PARK SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
EUR 243 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the redevelopment of a brownfield site and the construction of a mixed-use complex (offices/retail/culture function) in Warsaw, Poland.

The proposed project concerns an investment loan in Warsaw, Poland to finance the development and construction of a mixed-use urban regeneration project of a former brownfield industrial site that will achieve the highest environmental standards and will have an international sustainability rating. The project incorporates elements of the historically significant disused Norblin metals factory with the creation of high specification office, an urban food and retail market hall and leisure and a new cultural museum for Warsaw of a total Gross Lease Area of approximately 64 000 sqm.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

An Environmental Assessment was performed for the project and was submitted to the Warsaw Directorate of the Environment. After a public consultation period, the Directorate screened out the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an environmental remediation plan was agreed. The remediation plan will be executed by the general contractor as part of their contractual obligation. The remediation plan in many areas of the site is based on risk-based corrective action that limits the amount of contaminated soil to be disposed of and involves either treatment of the soil offsite or onsite containment with protective barriers where it is proven not to impact human health conditions. The primary contaminant is metals that have limited migration in the soil and therefore it is unlikely to have groundwater impact and does not impact the municipal water system. An environmental inspector will be deployed as part of the remediation plan to document the completeness of the remediation.

The promoter, Capital Park Group, is a company listed on the Warsaw stock exchange. The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. As a result, the procurement of works, goods and services will follow private procurement procedures and, more specifically, a fair and transparent procedure which satisfies the criteria of economy and efficiency. The contracts awarded by the Promoter will be negotiated impartially and in line with the project's best interests. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Documents liés
22/03/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient la requalification de friches industrielles à Varsovie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Date de publication
22 Mar 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
84748863
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180432
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Date de publication
31 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
183560256
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20180432
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/03/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Fiche technique
ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient la requalification de friches industrielles à Varsovie

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI soutient la requalification de friches industrielles à Varsovie
Autres liens
Related public register
22/03/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARTNORBLIN BUILDING PROJECT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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