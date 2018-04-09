Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Montant
145 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 145 000 000 €
Santé : 145 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/10/2025 : 25 000 000 €
22/05/2019 : 120 000 000 €
Fiche technique
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 août 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/05/2019
20180409
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
STICHTING NOORDWEST ZIEKENHUISGROEP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 337 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

The project supports the 2018-2022 investment plan of Noordwest hospital, a regional hospital located in Alkmaar, Den Helder and Heerhugowaard, in the Dutch region of Noord Holland. The investments during the 5-years period consist mainly of the 1st phase of the construction and equipment of a new hospital in Alkmaar, the renovation of the building in Den Helder and the investment in a new electronic medical record system.

The project comes under the criteria of integrated territorial development. The upgraded facilities will increase the efficiency of the services, facilitate the integration of highly complex medical care for the region and enhance the patient experience.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project comprises the construction, renovation and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
Date de publication
13 Nov 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
85023954
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180409
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - NOORDWEST HOSPITAL
Date de publication
16 Nov 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
87220304
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20180409
Dernière mise à jour
16 Nov 2018
Secteur(s)
Santé
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

