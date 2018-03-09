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DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT

Signature(s)

Montant
79 200 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Djibouti : 79 200 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 79 200 000 €
Date(s) de signature
7/07/2023 : 79 200 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AEP DJIBOUTI - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT
Communiqués associés
Djibouti: Global Gateway - 79 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour le dessalement de l’eau et le traitement des eaux usées

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 août 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 07/07/2023
20180309
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT
OFFICE NATIONAL DE L'EAU ET DE L'ASSAINISSEMENT DE DJIBOUTI
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 79 million
EUR 178 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

Project to improve drinking water and sanitation services for the capital city of Djibouti through the construction of Doraleh Desalination Plant, and Doraleh, Balbala and Douda wastewater treatment plants.

The main objective of the project is to improve drinking water and sanitation services in the capital city of Djibouti (in terms of coverage and quality of the services). The project is also expected to contribute to improved public health and environmental benefits notably by preventing further depletion of groundwater aquifers and through increased adaptation to climate change. Finally, the project will create economic opportunities for the population and local businesses, thus contributing to development of the capital and surrounding areas. The EIB contribution will complement earlier and ongoing interventions of the EU and AFD in the water sector in Djibouti.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is part of a 10-year long EU support to significantly improve drinking water and sanitation access in the capital city of Djibouti. In line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, the project helps mitigate market failures, as it is expected to generate positive externalities in the form of improved public health and environmental benefits notably by preventing further depletion of groundwater aquifers and through increased adaptation to climate change.

The project is embedded in the long-term strategy of the Government of Djibouti "Vision Djibouti 2035". The project is aligned with EU cooperation in the water sector under Priority 1 (Ville propre et résiliente) of the Joint Programming Document of the EU and EU Member States 2021-2027 and it will contribute to the Team Europe Initiative Djibouti propre et prospère à l'horizon 2027. It will also contribute to Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6 "Clean Water and Sanitation" and SDG13 - "Climate Action".


The EIB's involvement will complement earlier and ongoing interventions of the EU in the water sector in Djibouti, facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project. The EIB technical advice will be particularly relevant for the preparation and implementation of the sanitation component, bringing it in line with international and EIB standards.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. EIAs for wastewater treatment plant components are required by national legislation. This is the first operation of the EIB in the water sector in Djibouti and it will contribute to the country's adaptation to climate change conditions, in a water stressed area. The results and recommendations of the EIA carried out in 2012 for the desalination plant followed best environmental and social practices and are still considered to be acceptable to the Bank. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards. Climate change aspects will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Commentaires

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Documents liés
02/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AEP DJIBOUTI - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Djibouti: Global Gateway - 79 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour le dessalement de l’eau et le traitement des eaux usées

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AEP DJIBOUTI - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement
Date de publication
2 Sep 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
158920894
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180309
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Djibouti
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159144142
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180309
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Djibouti
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AEP DJIBOUTI - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT
Fiche technique
DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT
Communiqués associés
Djibouti: Global Gateway - 79 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour le dessalement de l’eau et le traitement des eaux usées

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Djibouti: Global Gateway - 79 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour le dessalement de l’eau et le traitement des eaux usées
Autres liens
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AEP DJIBOUTI - Etude d’impact sur l’environnement
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DJIBOUTI WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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