MANO RIVER UNION ROAD

The Project is expected to have an impact on the physical, biological and social resources through land take and impact on ecosystem services. The main potential negative impacts relate to: (i) the destruction of the flora and the disturbance of the fauna in the project areas; (ii) water and soil pollution; (iii) destruction / desecration of cultural sites, including sacred forests along roadsides; (iv) complete or partial destruction of property (dwelling houses, commercial facilities, etc.), (v) the spread of HIV / AIDS (to give an indication, the HIV prevalence rate in Nimber county is at 35%); and (vi) increased traffic accidents. These negative impacts should be mitigated through the application of appropriate measures contained in the Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMP) as well as in the Resettlement Action Plans (RAPs). Also, from the start of the project, the project is expected generate positive impacts through job creation and the development of income-generating activities.