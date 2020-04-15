CAMEROON RURAL ELECTRIFICATION

This loan and investment grant will finance an investment programme that is designed to contribute to the rollout of the 1st phase of the Rural Electrification Master Plan (REMP) for Cameroon and aimed at increasing access to electricity of rural communities. It is expected to have a transformational impact on rural electrification in selected underserved regions with low access rates, including the Extreme-North, North and Adamaoua regions.





Enabling access to modern and reliable energy services to underserved communities the operation is strongly aligned with EU priorities in Cameroon (particularly this action contributes to the Cameroon Team Europe Initiative and flagship "Green and Resilient North" and towards the Global Gateway Initiative on Energy) as well as with Cameroon's Cameroon's strategic plan "Cameroon Vision 2035" and 'Growth and Employment Strategy'. The EIB's participation addresses several market failures, help to increase productivity, spur economic growth, and contribute to Cameroon's effort to reach universal access to electricity.





The favourable interest rate combined with EU grant, flexible terms offered by the EIB notably with disbursements, availability and grace periods mean the combined concessional financial and technical advice contributions of the EIB and the EU are vital for the implementation of the project.