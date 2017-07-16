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DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Montant
40 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Royaume-Uni : 17 200 000 €
Irlande : 22 800 000 €
Industrie : 40 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
3/08/2018 : 8 600 000 €
3/08/2018 : 8 600 000 €
3/08/2018 : 11 400 000 €
3/08/2018 : 11 400 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la société de technologie agroalimentaire Devenish Nutrition investira 118 millions d’EUR grâce à une opération historique

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 mars 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 03/08/2018
20170716
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
DEVENISH RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of financing the research activities of the promoter, related to the optimisation of animal feed and nutrition, including (i) the development of innovative nutrients, (ii) the continuous improvement in animal health and performance with a focus on improving human health and the environment, as well as (iii) the optimisation of the industrial process.

The proposed operation will support the company's Research and Development (R&D) activities in the development of new products and the modernisation and expansion of the production facilities to meet the demand for its innovative product lines. The investment programme will enhance the competitiveness of the promoter by strengthening its scientific and industrial know-how, developing its product portfolio, and modernising the production capacity.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation concerns an investment programme over a period of four years, comprised of Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, innovative product and process developments, and RDI-related capital expenditure at several existing production sites in Europe. While most of the RDI programme concerns research that will be carried out within existing facilities, some of the capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects in the programme would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC (amending Directive 2011/92/EU) and will require a screening assessment by the competent authorities. The requirements, in respect to EU and national legislation, including permitting and public consultations, will be finally confirmed by the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Commentaires

Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI), European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF).

Documents liés
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la société de technologie agroalimentaire Devenish Nutrition investira 118 millions d’EUR grâce à une opération historique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Date de publication
18 Jul 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82495369
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170716
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Irlande
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Date de publication
30 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
215456637
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20170716
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Royaume-Uni
Pays
Irlande
Royaume-Uni
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Date de publication
13 Sep 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
122912044
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20180667
Dernière mise à jour
19 Aug 2020
Secteur(s)
Services
Pays
Bulgarie, Kenya, Ghana, Mexique, Philippines
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Fiche technique
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la société de technologie agroalimentaire Devenish Nutrition investira 118 millions d’EUR grâce à une opération historique

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la société de technologie agroalimentaire Devenish Nutrition investira 118 millions d’EUR grâce à une opération historique
Autres liens
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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