AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists of the implementation of a number of investments across the core range of Air Traffic Control (ATC) services provided by SMATSA, the Serbia and Montenegro Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), in order to improve the reliability and interoperability of the system, increasing its capacity and improving flight and cost efficiency for airspace users, while maintaining or exceeding required safety levels. The project will be implemented at various existing SMATSA sites throughout Serbia and Montenegro.
The project will contribute to modernise the air navigation systems in Serbia and Montenegro in accordance with the Single European Sky (SES) regulations, a central element of European air transport policy. SES infrastructure is included in the priority Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), making the project eligible for Bank financing as a priority project in neighbouring countries (extended TEN-T). The development of air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure is included in the priority entitled "Development of social and economic infrastructure, including transport, energy, environmental infrastructure, information and communication technology" of the External Lending Mandate (ELM). The project will increase SMATSA's compliance with the SES interoperability requirements, contributing to the regional integration among Pre-accession countries and the Union, in line with the general objectives of the ELM. The project is also consistent with the principles of the Government of Serbia's transport strategy, the Transport Community Treaty from 2017 and the Stabilisation and Association Agreement from 2013. The project is therefore eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309(c) and under the EIB's External Lending Mandate.
The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at the appraisal, together with the status and details of possible environmental and social assessments and permitting procedures, public consultations and hence compliance of the project with the EIB environmental and social standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Photogallery
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.