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AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Montant
55 300 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Monténégro : 1 106 000 €
Serbie : 54 194 000 €
Transports : 55 300 000 €
Date(s) de signature
2/06/2021 : 206 000 €
25/04/2018 : 900 000 €
2/06/2021 : 10 094 000 €
25/04/2018 : 44 100 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce son soutien aux Balkans occidentaux dans le cadre du processus d'adhésion à l'UE
Communiqués associés
Équipe d’Europe : la BEI investit dans la sécurité du trafic aérien dans les principaux couloirs au-dessus des Balkans occidentaux

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 février 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/04/2018
20170436
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
KONTROLA LETENJA SRBIJE I CRNE GORE SMATSA DOO BEOGRAD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 55 million
EUR 82 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the implementation of a number of investments across the core range of Air Traffic Control (ATC) services provided by SMATSA, the Serbia and Montenegro Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), in order to improve the reliability and interoperability of the system, increasing its capacity and improving flight and cost efficiency for airspace users, while maintaining or exceeding required safety levels. The project will be implemented at various existing SMATSA sites throughout Serbia and Montenegro.

The project will contribute to modernise the air navigation systems in Serbia and Montenegro in accordance with the Single European Sky (SES) regulations, a central element of European air transport policy. SES infrastructure is included in the priority Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), making the project eligible for Bank financing as a priority project in neighbouring countries (extended TEN-T). The development of air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure is included in the priority entitled "Development of social and economic infrastructure, including transport, energy, environmental infrastructure, information and communication technology" of the External Lending Mandate (ELM). The project will increase SMATSA's compliance with the SES interoperability requirements, contributing to the regional integration among Pre-accession countries and the Union, in line with the general objectives of the ELM. The project is also consistent with the principles of the Government of Serbia's transport strategy, the Transport Community Treaty from 2017 and the Stabilisation and Association Agreement from 2013. The project is therefore eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309(c) and under the EIB's External Lending Mandate.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at the appraisal, together with the status and details of possible environmental and social assessments and permitting procedures, public consultations and hence compliance of the project with the EIB environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Documents liés
06/06/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce son soutien aux Balkans occidentaux dans le cadre du processus d'adhésion à l'UE
Communiqués associés
Équipe d’Europe : la BEI investit dans la sécurité du trafic aérien dans les principaux couloirs au-dessus des Balkans occidentaux

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Date de publication
6 Jun 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82147525
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170436
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Monténégro
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Fiche technique
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce son soutien aux Balkans occidentaux dans le cadre du processus d'adhésion à l'UE
Communiqués associés
Équipe d’Europe : la BEI investit dans la sécurité du trafic aérien dans les principaux couloirs au-dessus des Balkans occidentaux

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
La BEI renforce son soutien aux Balkans occidentaux dans le cadre du processus d'adhésion à l'UE
Communiqués associés
Équipe d’Europe : la BEI investit dans la sécurité du trafic aérien dans les principaux couloirs au-dessus des Balkans occidentaux
Autres liens
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Photogallery

EIB steps up support for Western Balkans in EU accession process
EIB visit to Serbia
Photographe: Dirk Heilmann
©EIB

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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