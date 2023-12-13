Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
57 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Tunisie : 57 000 000 €
Énergie : 57 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
1/10/2025 : 12 000 000 €
30/12/2023 : 45 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 12 000 000 € fourni par NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 novembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/12/2023
20170028
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
SOCIETE TUNISIENNE DE L'ELECTRICITE ET DU GAZ,TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 57 million
EUR 921 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the implementation of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting Tunisia and Italy across the Strait of Sicily and the associated connections to the respective national grids. The HVDC link is designed as a monopole with sea return, nominal capacity of 600 MW, DC voltage of 500 kV and a total route length of 224 km, of which 200 km offshore. The offshore route crosses Tunisian and Italian waters. The project has been designated as part of the Global Gateway.

The project aims at developing cross-border trade of electricity between the EU and Tunisia, facilitating the deployment of renewables, and improving the resilience of the Tunisian power system to demand/supply mismatches, thereby contributing to support stable economic growth and the transition to a low carbon energy system.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will establish the first electricity interconnection between Tunisia and Italy through an HVDC submarine cable of about 200km between the Cap Bon peninsula (Tunisia) and Sicily (Italy). This cross-border infrastructure is a Project of Common Interest (PCI) and benefits from a significant CEF grant from the EU. It is part of the European Green Deal, REPowerEU and Global Gateway initiatives. The Project is aligned with the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) "Tunisia-Investment" as it will result in new economic infrastructure being constructed and will contribute to the transition towards decarbonisation of the economy. It will contribute to achieving national and EU long-term energy and climate goals. It supports the EIB priority policies related to securing the enabling infrastructure and to climate action objectives. The interconnection will enable cross-border trade of electricity between Tunisia and Italy - it will reduce generation costs and renewable curtailment in Italy and in the long run is expected to allow Tunisia to export renewables to Europe, thereby reducing environmental and climate externalities. The Project also addresses market failures by improving cross border coordination and contributing to security of supply under stress scenarios. Thanks to the reduction of generation costs and GHG emissions and by enabling integration of increasing shares of renewables curtailment, the Project is deemed to deliver very good economic and excellent social benefits. The governance of the Project will be improved via an EC funded technical assistance and is rated as fair. The employment impact of the Project is rated Fair, according to the Bank's methodology.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to comply with national legislation, relevant EU directives and principles and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the Project will be implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Commentaires

This operation falls under the Global Europe NDICI Mandate (Investment Window 1) - subject to the EC's confirmation of eligibility - and will benefit from the EU EFSD+ comprehensive guarantee on a fall-back basis. The project, which benefits from a EUR 307.6m grant provided by the EU under the "Connecting Europe Facility", is included in the list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) by the European Commission due to its strategic importance for the security and energy sustainability of Tunisia and Italy. The project is fully aligned with the NDICI Mandate and the EU New Agenda for the Mediterranean, especially the "Green transition: climate change resilience, energy and environment" Policy Area, as well as the EU flagships, notably flagship 5 "Connected economies". The Project is also aligned with the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) Tunisia-Investment as it would further integrate Tunisia to the global economy, while improving economic infrastructure for a resilient and carbon-neutral economy.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
13 décembre 2023
30 décembre 2023
Documents liés
19/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
19/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
19/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Autres liens
Fiche technique
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Date de publication
15 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
181669076
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170028
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Tunisie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
Date de publication
15 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
181682889
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170028
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Tunisie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Date de publication
19 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
180306654
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170028
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Tunisie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Fiche technique
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes