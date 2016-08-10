LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL

The main schemes will involve rehabilitation, renovation and reconstruction of private residential buildings, buildings used for productive activities and public buildings providing education and health services, among others, that were damaged by the earthquakes. Some of the individual schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU or may be located within or in the immediate surroundings of Natura 2000 areas, protected under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Project impacts and related mitigation measures (if required) as well as regulatory requirements (EIA, SEA, Natura 2000 assessments) will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation stages. New or refurbished public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. Other beneficiaries, i.e. businesses and households, have been assessed by EIB as being part of the private sector (not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity), thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.