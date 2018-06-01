BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting components that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The buildings to be rehabilitated are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts during construction. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental regulations and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during the appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, such that contracts will be in line with the project's best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), which may include a publication in the OJEU where appropriate.