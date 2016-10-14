ROME LA SAPIENZA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

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The project aims to upgrade teaching, research and supporting facilities of La Sapienza University in Rome. The project will include a set of sub-projects: i) the construction of two libraries dedicated to Humanities studies and Law; ii) the renovation of the General Services administrative building; iii) the extension and renovation of the "Borghetto Flaminio" campus for Architectural studies; iv) the remodeling of an existing building into a students' residence; v) studies to assess the seismic resilience of all the university buildings; vi) refurbishment of a new building for Engineering studies; vii) renovation of 108 teaching rooms; viii) experimental measures to improve the energy efficiency and a new distributed photovoltaic plant. The project respects also the main objectives included within the Sapienza 2016-2018 official programme. The project is part also of La Sapienza's strategic plan, which aims to improve education attainments in Italy, and the skill match between human capital formation and labour market demands. The scope is to improve the quality of teaching, learning and academic services at the university by upgrading the facilities and enabling a higher number of students to have access to higher education studies and affordable accommodation. The new buildings are designed to meet energy efficiency standards defined by the law.
The project supports one of the key Europe 2020 targets in terms of higher education attainment rate. As La Sapienza is the main university in Italy, upgraded facilities will improve the attractiveness for students to enroll and complete their studies, thereby having a positive impact on human capital formation and employability in the whole country.
The project covers universities and research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The non-technical summary (NTS) will be made available to the Bank should an environmental impact assessment be requested for any of the project components. For new and refurbished buildings the following EU directives are applicable: a) Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings; b) Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The energy performance of the buildings and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2014/24/EU, implemented by Italian legislation with Law Decree n. 50/2016) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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