MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III

The project is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and therefore be subject to screening. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. Compliance of the procedures in place with EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.