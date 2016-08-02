E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T

The project consists of the design, build, finance and operation (DBFO) of approximately 17.5 km of the A7 main road south of Riga including construction of a new, approximately 14 km-long bypass to Kekava – a town currently crossed by the existing A7 road. The new road will be a dual carriageway (2x2 lanes) for approximately 13 km. The rest of the section will be 2 lanes. The project includes 4 major interchanges as well as sections with lanes for local traffic. The project will complement the investments made so far on the Via Baltica road sections and improve driving conditions between Riga and the Lithuanian border. The project will be procured under a public private partnership (PPP) contract based on an availability payment mechanism and includes a 20-year concession for operation and maintenance.