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E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T

Signature(s)

Montant
61 132 716,36 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Lettonie : 61 132 716,36 €
Transports : 61 132 716,36 €
Date(s) de signature
16/07/2021 : 8 132 716,36 €
16/07/2021 : 53 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Résumé non technique - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Communiqués associés
Lettonie : contournement de Kekava - la BEI apporte un financement à l’appui du premier PPP à grande échelle dans les pays baltes

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 août 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/07/2021
20150786
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 61 million
EUR 138 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the design, build, finance and operation (DBFO) of approximately 17.5 km of the A7 main road south of Riga including construction of a new, approximately 14 km-long bypass to Kekava – a town currently crossed by the existing A7 road. The new road will be a dual carriageway (2x2 lanes) for approximately 13 km. The rest of the section will be 2 lanes. The project includes 4 major interchanges as well as sections with lanes for local traffic. The project will complement the investments made so far on the Via Baltica road sections and improve driving conditions between Riga and the Lithuanian border. The project will be procured under a public private partnership (PPP) contract based on an availability payment mechanism and includes a 20-year concession for operation and maintenance.

The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T road corridor (Core TEN-T) and facilitate connectivity both locally and strategically. The project is located in a convergence region. The consistency of the project with the policy for lending to the transport sector depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during appraisal. Socioeconomic benefits are mainly expected from improved and more reliable journey times and improved traffic safety conditions resulting from the diversion of heavy transit traffic from densely populated areas.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU). An initial EIA was prepared in 2008, but certain technical solutions have changed since then, therefore a complimentary EIA is currently under preparation. Land expropriation is underway. Environmental and social aspects of the project implementation will be reviewed at appraisal. The project doesn't pass through Natura 2000 sites, but is located in the vicinity of a Habitats Directive site "Dolessala" (LV0301900). Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will be reviewed at appraisal.

The project is being procured as a PPP under the terms of a DBFO contract. Procurement will start in the second part of 2017. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
07/03/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
09/03/2018 - Résumé non technique - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Lettonie : contournement de Kekava - la BEI apporte un financement à l’appui du premier PPP à grande échelle dans les pays baltes

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Date de publication
13 Sep 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
75356236
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150786
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lettonie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Date de publication
7 Mar 2018
Langue
letton
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82846287
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150786
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lettonie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Date de publication
9 Mar 2018
Langue
letton
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82847193
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20150786
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lettonie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Date de publication
31 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
252858758
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20150786
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lettonie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Résumé non technique - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Fiche technique
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Communiqués associés
Lettonie : contournement de Kekava - la BEI apporte un financement à l’appui du premier PPP à grande échelle dans les pays baltes

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Lettonie : contournement de Kekava - la BEI apporte un financement à l’appui du premier PPP à grande échelle dans les pays baltes
Autres liens
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Résumé non technique - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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