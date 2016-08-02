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CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
69 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine : 69 000 000 €
Transports : 69 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2019 : 19 000 000 €
26/04/2018 : 50 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 19 000 000 € fourni par WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Autres liens
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Communiqués associés
La BEI met à disposition 150 m d’euros à l’appui d’une autoroute paneuropéenne traversant la Bosnie-Herzégovine
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : un soutien de la BEI et de l’UE pour améliorer l’approvisionnement en eau propre et les mesures de protection contre les crues et pour construire des autoroutes modernes

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 août 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/04/2018
20150774
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 69 million
EUR 101 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of a new 2.8 km-long motorway section including a 2.4 km-long twin tunnel and ancillary structures between Ponirak and Vraca (exit of the tunnel Zenica) in the central part of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)

The project is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the southeastern axis of the extension of the TEN-T network to neighbouring countries. The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project lies on a section pre-identified as a priority under the EU-sponsored 2015 Connectivity Agenda and a Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) investment grant has been requested to support this project. The consistency of the project with the EIB transport lending policy is to be confirmed during appraisal.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If located in the EU, the project, consisting of the construction of a new greenfield motorway, would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore require a full EIA including public consultation. In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina it falls under the EIA procedure as stipulated by the law on environmental protection and pertaining regulation of BiH. The promoter has already provided an EIA study for the project, carried out in accordance with the above-mentioned legal framework. Its content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on strategic environmental assessment (SEA), EIA and nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The customary announcements will have to be published in the Official Journal of the EU, inviting firms and joint ventures to submit expressions of interest to participate in the supervision and works for the project.

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Documents liés
21/10/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI met à disposition 150 m d’euros à l’appui d’une autoroute paneuropéenne traversant la Bosnie-Herzégovine
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : un soutien de la BEI et de l’UE pour améliorer l’approvisionnement en eau propre et les mesures de protection contre les crues et pour construire des autoroutes modernes

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Date de publication
21 Oct 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
70631518
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150774
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Date de publication
22 Nov 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
66066296
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150774
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Fiche technique
CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Communiqués associés
La BEI met à disposition 150 m d’euros à l’appui d’une autoroute paneuropéenne traversant la Bosnie-Herzégovine
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : un soutien de la BEI et de l’UE pour améliorer l’approvisionnement en eau propre et les mesures de protection contre les crues et pour construire des autoroutes modernes

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
La BEI met à disposition 150 m d’euros à l’appui d’une autoroute paneuropéenne traversant la Bosnie-Herzégovine
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : un soutien de la BEI et de l’UE pour améliorer l’approvisionnement en eau propre et les mesures de protection contre les crues et pour construire des autoroutes modernes
Autres liens
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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