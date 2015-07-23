MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020

This operation will support Malta's smart and sustainable growth by contributing to the achievement of the objectives included in the Maltese Partnership Agreement (PA) and fixed in the Operational Programme "Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges" (financed by the ERDF and the CF) and the Operational Programme II "Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society" (financed by the ESF). The schemes to be financed under this Structural Programme Loan will include investments in sustainable transport and urban development, energy, RDI, ICT, and SME competitiveness. The human capital development component is also expected to be significant in particular through measures fostering education, training, lifelong learning and social inclusion.



The Bank would also finance measures targeted at the protection of cultural heritage to enhance their tourism potential as well as the improvement of environmental quality, particularly in the waste and water sectors, and the shift towards a low-carbon economy. The latter aspect is particularly important to address Malta's dependency on imported fossil fuel for energy generation and the low energy performance in buildings. The schemes financed under this operation would therefore include energy efficiency measures and the production of renewable energy from locally available sources.