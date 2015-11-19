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QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Montant
40 100 000 €
Secteur(s)
Énergie : 4 010 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 4 010 000 €
Télécom : 4 411 000 €
Éducation : 6 015 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 8 020 000 €
Transports : 13 634 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/09/2016 : 2 005 000 €
20/09/2016 : 2 005 000 €
20/09/2016 : 2 005 000 €
20/09/2016 : 2 005 000 €
20/09/2016 : 2 205 500 €
20/09/2016 : 2 205 500 €
20/09/2016 : 3 007 500 €
20/09/2016 : 3 007 500 €
20/09/2016 : 4 010 000 €
20/09/2016 : 4 010 000 €
20/09/2016 : 6 817 000 €
20/09/2016 : 6 817 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Communiqués associés
France : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe : la BEI investit 40M€ dans Quaero European Infrastructure Fund

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 novembre 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/09/2016
20150645
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
QUAERO CAPITAL SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
EUR 249 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The fund will target investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects in Europe with a focus on western and northern Europe.

The fund will target equity investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. If an underlying investment is subject to an EIA, the fund will be required to provide the Bank with a copy of the environmental impact study (EIS), including a non-technical summary (NTS), or provide a website link to the location where the EIS is published in compliance with the EIB's public disclosure policy. The fund will confirm that the project incorporates all mitigating measures recommended as a result of the EIA. Where relevant, the fund will obtain written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation importance, including sites protected under the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC respectively) and the associated Natura 2000 network. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that its underlying investments respect the requirements and/or principles of the EU directives and comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards. The fund is informed of the relevant EU legislation and of the Bank's requirements. Guidance on the application of the Bank's environmental and social requirements will be provided to the fund.

In the EU, the Bank will require the fund to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
20/03/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe : la BEI investit 40M€ dans Quaero European Infrastructure Fund

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Date de publication
20 Mar 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
65344880
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150645
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Transports
Télécom
Énergie
Eau, assainissement
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Date de publication
27 Aug 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135036987
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20150645
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Transports
Télécom
Énergie
Eau, assainissement
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Fiche technique
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Communiqués associés
France : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe : la BEI investit 40M€ dans Quaero European Infrastructure Fund

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe : la BEI investit 40M€ dans Quaero European Infrastructure Fund
Autres liens
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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