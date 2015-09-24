NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)

The framework loan is to finance APEX, a leading Northern Irish social housing association which currently manages a rented social housing stock of around 4,600 units in total, for the new construction of energy-efficient social housing and the retrofitting of existing units in 2015 - 2020. The investments to be undertaken will be located in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is a transition region under EU eligibility in the current grant programming period and it is also an EIB cohesion priority region. As a post-conflict area it has been supported by EU structural funds since 1995 under the successive PEACE programmes (ongoing).