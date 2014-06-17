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EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Montant
65 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 65 000 000 €
Services : 65 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
11/12/2015 : 65 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI finance à hauteur de 65 M€ le synchrotron européen de Grenoble

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 mars 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 11/12/2015
20140617
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RADIATION FACILITY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 65 million
EUR 149 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Upgrade of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble, France.

The project concerns the 2nd phase of the upgrading programme at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, a large research infrastructure in Grenoble, France. The project covers the construction of a new storage ring, four new state-of-the-art beam lines, scientific instrumentation and equipment, developments in X-ray detection technology and large data-handling infrastructure. The project will secure and augment the ESRF’s capacities in nano-technology research and (3-dimensional) nano-imaging, enabling time-resolved observations under real conditions of single nano-particles and new approaches to materials engineering.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation of the ESRF is subject to authorisation from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN). The upgrade of the accelerator facility will require a new ASN authorisation and the ESRF will have to submit two separate requests, the first one concerning the dismantling of the existing storage ring and the second one concerning the installation and operation of the new storage ring. Both documents must include an impact study in terms of ionising radiation hazards for the workers, the public and the environment. The exact process, the timing and any other environment-related requirements will be reviewed during the project’s due diligence.

The ESRF is a large-scale pan-European research infrastructure, like CERN, ITER, ESO, EMBO and ESA, and was set up by an inter-governmental agreement. The ESRF’s public procurement is not covered by the provisions of the Directive on Public Procurement 2004/18/EC, as it falls under the exemption mentioned in Article 15(c) of that directive.

Commentaires

InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators is a joint initiative launched by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission under Horizon 2020. InnovFin consists of a series of integrated and complementary financing tools and advisory services covering the entire value chain of research and innovation in order to support investments from the smallest to the largest enterprise.

Documents liés
04/01/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI finance à hauteur de 65 M€ le synchrotron européen de Grenoble

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Date de publication
4 Jan 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
63827425
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140617
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
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04/01/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
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Fiche récapitulative
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
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EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI finance à hauteur de 65 M€ le synchrotron européen de Grenoble

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Communiqués associés
France : la BEI finance à hauteur de 65 M€ le synchrotron européen de Grenoble
Autres liens
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

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