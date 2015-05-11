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REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Kenya : 50 000 000 €
Transports : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/08/2017 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Related public register
13/05/2015 - Résumé non technique - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
28/07/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Related public register
22/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Related public register
13/12/2018 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Related public register
10/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 mai 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/08/2017
20140546
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
KENYA NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 250 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The proposed project concerns the widening of about 41 km of the existing road between Mombasa Port and the town of Mariakani in south-east Kenya. The road forms the main axis to Nairobi and it is part of the Northern Corridor (NC) which links the port of Mombasa with the land-locked eastern and central African countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The project is split into two lots: the African Development Bank will fully finance Lot 1, from Mombasa to Kwa Jomvu, while the EIB will co-finance with KfW Lot 2, from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani.

The proposed road rehabilitation will contribute to stronger economic growth and development of the countries along the NC. The upgrading of the Mombasa – Mariakani section will improve transport of import and export goods and passengers' traffic by decongesting the traffic to and from the port of Mombasa and will support the economic development and regional integration of the member countries of the East Africa Community. Additionally, the project will benefit from road safety measures as well as environmental and social mitigation measures.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

A satisfactory environmental social impact assessment (ESIA) has been prepared and a number of impact-management plans will also be required, prepared to the satisfaction of the EIB, including involuntary resettlement and meaningful stakeholder engagement. Additionally, the promoter’s environmental & social (E&S) management systems will be supported by technical assistance, as will the project’s social value-added. The project will affect habitats along the road but will also contribute to reducing local environmental pollution through better wastewater management, resilient to climate change. The current high incidence of road accidents will be mitigated through due attention to safety in design and construction.

The project will be carried out under the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI), with KfW in the role of lead financier. The MRI will apply exclusively to procurement activities, thereby, Kenya National Highways Authority will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, and under the operational guidelines of the MRI.

Documents liés
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
13/05/2015 - Résumé non technique - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
28/07/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
18/08/2017 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
22/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
13/12/2018 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
10/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Date de publication
16 Apr 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
57406119
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20140546
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Kenya
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Date de publication
13 May 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
59088417
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140546
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Kenya
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Date de publication
28 Jul 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
60576508
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140546
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Kenya
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Date de publication
18 Aug 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
77473323
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20140546
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Kenya
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Date de publication
22 Sep 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
87038085
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20140546
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Kenya
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Date de publication
13 Dec 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89047746
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20140546
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Kenya
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary
Date de publication
10 Oct 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123402766
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20140546
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Kenya
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Related public register
13/05/2015 - Résumé non technique - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
28/07/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Related public register
22/09/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Related public register
13/12/2018 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Related public register
10/10/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Fiche technique
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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