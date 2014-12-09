CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK

Fiche récapitulative
The project consists of an electricity transmission line and a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) station that form an interconnection link between Armenia and Georgia. The link will allow continuous energy trade between the two countries, and in particular will allow Armenia to better access regional and European markets. The link will improve security of electricity supply in both participating countries.
The project aims at providing a safe and economically efficient coverage of the growing electricity demand in both countries. Increasing energy security, in particular in Armenia, will contribute to economic development and provision of basic services to the population. By providing access to efficient electricity production and enabling the replacing of thermal power by hydropower (from Georgia), it also contributes to environmental and climate protection. One of its main objectives is to establish better energy interconnections by closing a missing link for a reliable, flexible and mutually beneficial cross-border energy exchange not only between Armenia and Georgia, but within the South Caucasus. The project will also introduce EU standards as it will allow the connection of Armenia (via Georgia) to the EU network (European Network of Transmission Systems Operators for Electricity - ENTSO-E). This project will foster regional integration, which is a strategic objective under the External Lending Mandate.
An environmental and social impact assessment will be carried out fully in compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, including the identification and implementation of compensation and mitigation measures.
The contracts are expected to be procured by the promoter in accordance with KfW procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.