Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK

Signature(s)

Montant
10 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Arménie : 10 000 000 €
Énergie : 10 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/03/2015 : 10 000 000 €
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK - Resettlement Screening and Policy Framework (RPF)
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Communiqués associés
Prêt de la BEI pour l'interconnexion haute tension Arménie-Géorgie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 décembre 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/03/2015
20140374
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
HIGH-VOLTAGE ELECTRIC NETWORKS CJSC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 10 million
EUR 113 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an electricity transmission line and a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) station that form an interconnection link between Armenia and Georgia. The link will allow continuous energy trade between the two countries, and in particular will allow Armenia to better access regional and European markets. The link will improve security of electricity supply in both participating countries.

The project aims at providing a safe and economically efficient coverage of the growing electricity demand in both countries. Increasing energy security, in particular in Armenia, will contribute to economic development and provision of basic services to the population. By providing access to efficient electricity production and enabling the replacing of thermal power by hydropower (from Georgia), it also contributes to environmental and climate protection. One of its main objectives is to establish better energy interconnections by closing a missing link for a reliable, flexible and mutually beneficial cross-border energy exchange not only between Armenia and Georgia, but within the South Caucasus. The project will also introduce EU standards as it will allow the connection of Armenia (via Georgia) to the EU network (European Network of Transmission Systems Operators for Electricity - ENTSO-E). This project will foster regional integration, which is a strategic objective under the External Lending Mandate.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

An environmental and social impact assessment will be carried out fully in compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, including the identification and implementation of compensation and mitigation measures.

The contracts are expected to be procured by the promoter in accordance with KfW procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Commentaires

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Documents liés
13/03/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK - Resettlement Screening and Policy Framework (RPF)
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Communiqués associés
Prêt de la BEI pour l'interconnexion haute tension Arménie-Géorgie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Date de publication
13 Mar 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
57892210
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140374
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK - Resettlement Screening and Policy Framework (RPF)
Date de publication
15 Dec 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
70721765
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20140374
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Date de publication
15 Dec 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
70721764
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20140374
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK - Resettlement Screening and Policy Framework (RPF)
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Fiche technique
CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Publications connexes
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Communiqués associés
Prêt de la BEI pour l'interconnexion haute tension Arménie-Géorgie

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Prêt de la BEI pour l'interconnexion haute tension Arménie-Géorgie
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
13/03/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK - Resettlement Screening and Policy Framework (RPF)
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAUCASUS TRANSMISSION NETWORK

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes