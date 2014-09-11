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LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Montant
92 937 839,87 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 92 937 839,87 €
Aménagement urbain : 92 937 839,87 €
Date(s) de signature
6/03/2015 : 24 284 812,28 €
2/10/2019 : 68 653 027,59 €
Autres liens
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 septembre 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/03/2015
20140294
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
MUNICIPALITY OF LODZ
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 400 million (EUR 95 million)
PLN 1100 million (EUR 261 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project represents a municipal framework loan of the City of Lodz comprising investment schemes in the fields of urban renewal and revitalisation of selected districts.

The EIB financing aims to support the development strategy of the City of Lodz, which focuses, inter alia, on sustainable development, as well as smart growth horizontal principles. More detailed operational objectives include: (1) Re-establishment of the importance of the historic centre of the city; (2) Social and economic activation of districts with the aim of social inclusion; and (3) Modernisation of municipal housing stock, including energy efficiency measures.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Poland has harmonised its environmental legislation according to the environmental standards mandated by relevant EU Directives. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are set by Act No. 100/2001. EU requirements for natural reserve areas have been transposed through respective amendments to Act. 114/1992 on Nature and Landscape Protection. Selected schemes will be based on comprehensive urban development and regeneration strategies and plans. The long-term development strategy of Lodz sets the priorities and principles aiming at supporting sustainable development. Investments to be funded by EIB are likely to act as catalysts for significant physical, economic and social development and regeneration. The re-use of currently abandoned sites forms an important element of the urban development strategy within the centre. As regards individual projects, local area plans and sector strategies and plans (e.g. on housing, transport) are in place, for example in an integrated urban development plan for specific areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Contracts with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Documents liés
07/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
28/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Date de publication
7 Jan 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56843225
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140294
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Date de publication
28 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
255180070
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20140294
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Fiche technique
LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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