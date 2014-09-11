LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Poland has harmonised its environmental legislation according to the environmental standards mandated by relevant EU Directives. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are set by Act No. 100/2001. EU requirements for natural reserve areas have been transposed through respective amendments to Act. 114/1992 on Nature and Landscape Protection. Selected schemes will be based on comprehensive urban development and regeneration strategies and plans. The long-term development strategy of Lodz sets the priorities and principles aiming at supporting sustainable development. Investments to be funded by EIB are likely to act as catalysts for significant physical, economic and social development and regeneration. The re-use of currently abandoned sites forms an important element of the urban development strategy within the centre. As regards individual projects, local area plans and sector strategies and plans (e.g. on housing, transport) are in place, for example in an integrated urban development plan for specific areas.