LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. In accordance with domestic legislation, it has been automatically screened in for a full EIA procedure. EIA scoping was completed in May 2013 and the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment report is currently ongoing. The process and outcome of the EIA procedure is to be assessed during appraisal.

The project will require the acquisition of about 60 ha of land entailing permanent involuntary resettlement of about 1460 households/businesses and about 720 agricultural plots plus generate some temporary rail and limited road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards will be reviewed.