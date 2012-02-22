Hungary-Slovakia Gas Interconnection

Both the Hungarian and Slovak authorities have required EIAs. In Hungary, advanced draft environmental impact studies have been prepared for public consultation. The final environmental decision is expected for Q3 2012. In order to minimise impacts, the pipeline is planned to share the corridors of existing gas and crude oil pipelines for 95% of the route, which would have to be widened, and to avoid as much as possible sensitive areas. The planned route will nevertheless cross 3 Natura 2000 areas – the appropriate impact assessments have been carried out, and concluded that with the prescribed precautionary measures the project will have no significant negative impact. Espoo consultation with Slovakia will be completed in 2012. For the Slovakian section, the environmental permits have been received. The appropriate Natura 2000 and Habitats assessments were undertaken and impacts resulting from the scheme assessed as acceptable.