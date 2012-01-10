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ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
6 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Arménie : 6 500 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 6 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
7/08/2012 : 6 500 000 €
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Dilijan town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Jermuk town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Kapan town - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la modernisation des points de passage de la frontière et les infrastructures dans le secteur de l’eau

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 janvier 2012
Statut
Référence
Signé | 07/08/2012
20090676
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Armenian Water and Sewerage Company (AWSC)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 7 million
EUR 22 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The proposed operation consists of the rehabilitation of water supply services in sixteen small towns throughout the country, and water treatment plants and sewerage collectors in two small towns.

The main purpose of the project is to improve the quality of the services provided to approximately 300 000 people by raising substantially the continuity of the drinking water supply as well as bringing its quality to international standards. Investments in the wastewater treatment plants would be a first step towards the reduction of the current high levels of pollution in water resources due to a lack of proper treatment in the large majority of the towns.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will have a positive social impact by improving the quality of the water and wastewater services provided by the project to the population consisting mainly of low-income families in small towns. The new wastewater treatment plants will have a net positive impact on the environment but should undergo an ESIA prior to their construction. The project’s compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as the EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.

The contracts will be procured by AWSC in accordance with the procurement policies and rules of the EBRD as the lead financier and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the OJEU by the EBRD as appropriate. The contracts could be grouped by type of works and including several schemes to make the procurement more effective with higher competition.

Commentaires

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Documents liés
12/05/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Dilijan town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Jermuk town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Kapan town - EN
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la modernisation des points de passage de la frontière et les infrastructures dans le secteur de l’eau

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Date de publication
12 May 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
54854151
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20090676
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Date de publication
6 Oct 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
71865836
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20090676
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Fiche technique
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Dilijan town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Jermuk town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Kapan town - EN
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la modernisation des points de passage de la frontière et les infrastructures dans le secteur de l’eau

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Arménie : la BEI soutient la modernisation des points de passage de la frontière et les infrastructures dans le secteur de l’eau
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Dilijan town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Jermuk town - EN
Publications connexes
Évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - Kapan town - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes