RADOM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

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The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in the context of the Radom Development Strategy for 2008-2020 and forming part of the Municipality’s eight-year investment programme for the period 2007-2013.
The investments mainly cover the fields of transport, local roads and public utilities modernisation, but also include small and medium sized investments in the fields of education including public sports facilities, rehabilitation of urban green parks and social housing.
The envisaged schemes/sub-projects reflect the prevailing priorities of the City’s development plan and form an integral part of the investment programme of the City of Radom for 2007-2013, intended to improve the quality of life of its residents.
As a Member State, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA, nature conservation and EPB Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the Promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat Directive, Birds Directive and Energy Performance Buildings Directive where appropriate; all the relevant projects’ key documents (i.e. Non technical Summary and Environment Impact Statement) will be published in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.
Scheme 10 (Complex of Schools of Music, 25 Czewa Str. in Radom, Poland) has been included in the Operational Programme Infrastructure and Environment (Action XI.3 Infrastructure of art education) for which an SEA was developed at the request of the Ministry of Regional Development in order to assess its effects on the environment.
EU Directives on procurement (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Polish legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
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