EUFER WIND ENERGY

By virtue of their technical characteristics, the wind farms included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project sub-schemes may therefore be subject to an EIA, depending upon the outcome of a screening procedure based on a case-by-case decision or on defined criteria set by the competent authorities. Following the details of the environmental procedures,, the results of EIAs and public consultation (if applicable) as well as the mitigating measures to be applied will be reviewed during appraisal.

Compliance with the “Birds” Directive (79/409/EEC) and the “Habitats” Directive (92/43/EEC) will also be verified during appraisal. The promoter will be requested to provide to the Bank the confirmation from the competent authority that no component of the project has a significant negative effect on any nature conservation site, including sites protected as part of the Natura 2000 network (Special Areas of Conservation and Special protection Areas).