A1 and A4 Upgrade PPP

The Environmental Statement and Direction Order stages of the statutory process have been completed for Scheme 1. The Vesting Order process to purchase the land for the schemes has commenced. The Environmental Statement, Direction Order and Vesting Order stages of the statutory process have been commenced on Schemes 2 and 3 of the Project. Schemes 4 and 5 do not require environmental statements as they concern refurbishment to the existing road. The overall environmental impact of the Project is expected to be low.

The project is procured in conformity with the relevant EU Directives under negotiated procedure. The procurement was advertised in the Official Journal in March 2005. Three bidders were pre-qualified and issued an invitation to negotiate in September 2005. The bidders have been invited to respond by March 2006. It is expected that there will be a BAFO in August 2006 and that, following the appointment of preferred bidder, financial close should be reached by February 2007.