Gilgel Gibe II Hydropower Plant

For the hydropower scheme and transmission component two separate Environmental Impact Assessment have been carried out (in line with provisions of EU Directive 97/11/EC).

The Environmental Management Plans for the overall project propose adequate measures to mitigate negative impacts and relate mainly to guaranteeing water flows in the Gilgel Gibe river, landscaping of disposal areas, as well as of construction sites and roads. Furthermore, special attention will be paid to health education and a health centre will be established. Schemes for resettlement and land and crop compensation have been set up.

Environmental Monitoring structures are available through EEPCO's Environmental unit, with overall supervision by the Government's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through reporting.

The scope of the proposed measures adequately covers all identified environmental and social aspects and the overall environmental impact of the project is considered acceptable.