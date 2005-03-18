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GOTEBORG EDUCATION (I2I)

Signature(s)

Montant
69 592 402,62 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Suède : 69 592 402,62 €
Éducation : 34 796 201,31 €
Services : 34 796 201,31 €
Date(s) de signature
6/09/2005 : 34 796 201,31 €
6/09/2005 : 34 796 201,31 €
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Communiqués associés
Prêt de la BEI en faveur d’établissements d’enseignement supérieur et de recherche à Göteborg

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 mars 2005
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/09/2005
20030570
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Göteborg Education (i2i).
Hantverks-och Industrihus in Göteborg AB (HIGAB), a wholly-owned subsidiaries of the City of Göteborg. The Borrower will be the City of Göteborg and the Promoter/Final Beneficiary will be HIGAB.
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Up to SEK 800 million (EUR 88 million).
Approximately SEK 1,600 million (EUR 176 million).
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the modernisation, upgrading or construction of higher education and research facilities in the city of Göteborg. It has two specific components, the first relates to the upgrading of the University of Göteborg's academic facilities through new construction and renovation of existing buildings. The University buildings will house the teacher training college (Pedagogen), the school of photography and film (TV-högskolan), and the nursing school (Vårdhögskolan). The second component, the Biotech Centre, includes the construction of offices and laboratories for biotech companies in the Sahlgrenska Science Park.

The project combines investments in human capital and R&D. The proposed operation is fully supportive of the Lisbon objectives and consistent with the Bank’s Innovation 2010 initiative. Investments in higher education and in research and development are key to a knowledge and innovation-based European economy, and a central element in fostering employment creation, growth and social cohesion. Universities are the innovation drivers. The premises for research-based biomedical companies are an important link between knowledge creation and the market: it contributes to the transformation of innovation into investment, generating productivity gains and enhancing competitiveness.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The renovation of existing buildings has an overall positive environmental impact. For one element of the project, involving the renovation and construction of buildings originally dedicated to a different use and located in the historical city centre, local authorities requested a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), following which a permit was granted in March 2003.

The Promoter is a real estate/housing company, wholly owned by the City of Göteborg. It operates under normal market conditions as a profit seeking concern. The project comprises a series of buildings to be rented to the University of Göteborg for teaching activities and to private companies for R&D purposes. In order to maximise competition and optimise the time schedule, procurement for each building has been divided into different contracts (design, civil works, construction, electricity, water and sewage). Each contract has been procured on the basis of national competitive bidding, with advertisement in the daily national press.

Commentaires

Human capital (education); i2i (education and training, R&D and innovative downstream investments).

Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Prêt de la BEI en faveur d’établissements d’enseignement supérieur et de recherche à Göteborg

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

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Communiqués associés
Prêt de la BEI en faveur d’établissements d’enseignement supérieur et de recherche à Göteborg
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