About the Green Gateway

The Green Gateway programme offers a wide range of advisory services to EIB Group-supported financial institutions to help them scale up their green and sustainable financing activities.

The programme features online services, including the EIB Group Green Checker, Green Gateway Helpdesk and Green Gateway e-Learning, that support financial intermediaries assess and report on the green and wider sustainability eligibility and impact of investment projects. As such, Green Gateway tools are instrumental in helping EIB Group financial intermediaries with allocating green and sustainable sub-projects/transactions under EIB Group intermediated finance products.

Under the Green Gateway, EIB Advisory is also helping EIB’s financial intermediaries with targeted bilateral advisory support to accelerate lending to climate change mitigation, adaptation and environmental sustainability projects.

The Green Gateway and its advisory products were developed with the funding support of the InvestEU Advisory Hub.