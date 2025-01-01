About the Green Gateway
The Green Gateway programme offers a wide range of advisory services to EIB Group-supported financial institutions to help them scale up their green and sustainable financing activities.
The programme features online services, including the EIB Group Green Checker, Green Gateway Helpdesk and Green Gateway e-Learning, that support financial intermediaries assess and report on the green and wider sustainability eligibility and impact of investment projects. As such, Green Gateway tools are instrumental in helping EIB Group financial intermediaries with allocating green and sustainable sub-projects/transactions under EIB Group intermediated finance products.
Under the Green Gateway, EIB Advisory is also helping EIB’s financial intermediaries with targeted bilateral advisory support to accelerate lending to climate change mitigation, adaptation and environmental sustainability projects.
The Green Gateway and its advisory products were developed with the funding support of the InvestEU Advisory Hub.
Eligibility
- EIB Group financial intermediaries: These are the core target group. The programme supports intermediaries that are implementing or planning to implement EIB intermediated finance products with green objectives, or the EIF InvestEU Sustainability Guarantee product.
- Other financial institutions: This includes commercial banks, leasing companies, and national promotional banks and institutions – even those not currently partnering with the EIB Group. Publicly available services such as the EIB Group Green Checker, Green Gateway webinars and guidance material available in the Green Gateway portal can be useful for institutions aiming to expand their green lending portfolios.
The Green Gateway is available to financial institutions operating in the EU-27 countries. It was developed with funding from the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and its tools and resources are aligned with EU-level climate and sustainability objectives.
The EIB Group Green Checker additionally covers a selected number of countries outside EU.
How to get support
Contact us to learn how you can make the most out of the Green Gateway.