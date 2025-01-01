Projets achevés

Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste des projets ELENA achevés, ainsi que leur description, les enseignements qui en ont été tirés et les personnes de contact.
|TITLE/BENEFICIARY
|COUNTRY
|COMPLETED
DATE
|Purmerend - District Heating 2.0 at Stadsverwarming Purmerend
|Pays-Bas
|14/02/2014
|MADEV - Madrid Electrical Vehicles
|Espagne
|07/04/2014
|REDIBA - Renewable and Energy Efficiency in Diputació de Barcelona
|Espagne
|13/03/2015
|DAFNI - Development of smart-grid infrastructure in autonomous island grids of the Aegean
|Grèce
|31/08/2015
|ELENA-Modena
|Italie
|16/11/2015
|LONDON DE - Decentralised Energy London
|Royaume Uni
|08/12/2015
|Green Net
|Pays-Bas
|16/12/2015
|RE:FIT
|Royaume Uni
|18/12/2015
|CPE-ECOLES - Contrats de performance énegétique des écoles de la ville de Paris
|France
|22/12/2015
|Provincia de Milano - Energy efficiency Milan Covenant of Mayors
|Italie
|29/12/2015
|REEEZ - Renewable energy and energy efficiency in Zealand
|Danemark
|26/01/2016
|Chieti towards 2020
|Italie
|03/10/2016
|Birmingham Energy Savers Pathfinder
|Royaume Uni
|25/10/2016
|Electrobus - Energy Efficient Bus Network for Barcelona
|Espagne
|09/03/2017
|SPIS - Sparvagnar i Skane (Tramways in Skane)
|Suède
|04/04/2017
|CEICAD - Common Energy Investment Programme in the Capital Region of Denmark
|Danemark
|07/04/2017
|BRITE - Bristol Retrofitting – Innovative Technology for Everyone
|Royaume Uni
|02/06/2017
|Aarhus LRT - Aarhus Light Rail Transit project
|Danemark
|12/06/2017
|EP Southern Denmark - Energy Programme Southern Denmark
|Danemark
|12/06/2017
|ZEB-SN - The Zero Emission Buses in the Netherlands
|Pays-Bas
|15/06/2017
|EOL - Energetska obnova Ljubljane - Energy retrofit programme of public buildings in Ljubljana
|Slovénie
|03/07/2017
|CEDEPI - Central Denmark Energy Planning and Investment
|Danemark
|17/10/2017
|Vila Nova de Gaia Sustainable Energy Programme
|Portugal
|21/12/2017
|VAMOS - Vert.s une Aide à la Maîtrise de l’Ouvrage Sociale
|Belgique
|10/01/2018
|FUENSANTA (ARGEM)
|Espagne
|13/03/2018
|RE:NEW
|Royaume Uni
|03/07/2018
|ECO AP - Programma de Efficiencia Energetica na Administracao Publica
|Portugal
|21/09/2018
|PICARDIE PASS RENOVATION
|France
|17/12/2018
|Newlight
|Croatie
|21/12/2018
|PROSPER - Province of Savona Pact for Energy Efficiency and Renewables
|Italie
|03/04/2019
|InEECo - Energy Performance and Energy Supply Contracting in public buildings (MEPCI)
|Allemagne
|06/05/2019
|SOMACYL - Castilla y Léon Energy Efficiency project
|Espagne
|24/07/2019
|Progetto 3L - Less energy, Less cost, Less impact
|Italie
|09/08/2019
|GREENER-EX - Global Roadmap for Energy Efficiency and New Energy Resources in Extremadura
|Espagne
|23/08/2019
|SEPR - Sustainable Energy in Prešov Region
|Slovaquie
|23/08/2019
|RE:FIT Wales
|Royaume Uni
|14/11/2019
|FABER - Funding Action in Bergamo for Emission Reduction
|Italie
|28/11/2019
|AA PLUS - Energy Renovation of the Buildings of Aarhus Municipality
|Danemark
|02/12/2019
|Manchester LCDU - Greater Manchester Low Carbon Delivery Unit
|Royaume Uni
|10/02/2020
|ME-L - Municipal Efficiency – Light
|Italie
|24/02/2020
|EERR-VIG - Energy Efficient Reconstruction and Refurbishment of hospitals of VINZENZ Group
|Autriche
|30/04/2020
|Erasmus - Towards a Sustainable 2020 Campus
|Pays-Bas
|13/07/2020
|Rotterdam-Leiden Heat Infrastructure
|Pays-Bas
|17/09/2020
|Rotterdam Renovation Fund
|Pays-Bas
|30/10/2020
|AMICA-E
|Italie
|30/10/2020
|PM4PM - Preparation and Mobilisation of Financing for Sustainable Energy Investments in Primorska Region Municipalities
|Slovénie
|01/12/2020
|EE Bratislava - Energy Efficiency Programme for Buildings and Facilities of Bratislava
|Slovaquie
|05/01/2021
|HELLO - High-volume ELectric VehicLe PrOcurement
|Allemagne
|12/03/2021
|UEFA - European Union ELENA Foggia Facility Assistance
|Italie
|29/04/2021
|ARTEE - Expérimentation du Tiers-financement en Nouvelle-aquitaine
|France
|21/07/2021
|TIPP - Sustainable Tipperary
|Irlande
|22/07/2021
|Epirus - Efficient Eco-friendly Transportation, Public Lighting and Buildings in the Region of Epirus
|Grèce
|27/07/2021
|Warmtenet Noordwest
|Pays-Bas
|05/08/2021
|Lower Energy Use Via an Extraordinary Network (LEUVEN)
|Belgique
|25/10/2021
|GCC - Gothenburg Cable Car
|Suède
|01/11/2021
|Energy Accelerator (The Accelerator)
|Royaume-Uni
|08/11/2021
|EEEF - European Energy Efficiency Fund
|Luxembourg
|09/12/2021
|PROTHEUS - Smart Grid Project for Paks
|Hongrie
|20/01/2022
|EP OVERIJSSEL - Energy Project in Large Cities in Overijssel
|Pays-Bas
|21/02/2022
|ECORENOV METROPOLE DE LYON
|France
|10/03/2022
|GovDER - Government Deep Energy Renovation
|Slovénie
|18/03/2022
|REFER-CDR - Renewable Energy For Emission Reduction in Central Denmark Region
|Danemark
|21/03/2022
|CHESHIRE EAST ENERGY PROGRAMME
|Royaume Uni
|12/04/2022
|CODESO - Technical support for the implementation of sustainable energy measures in buildings owned by the Regional Government of the Basque Country
|Espagne
|12/04/2022
|TEBB - Transition to Electric Buses and Boats in Movia
|Danemark
|25/04/2022
|INDDHEAT - Improving renewable energy and energy efficiency in North Denmark District HEATing
|Danemark
|02/05/2022
|RePubLEEc - Zagreb Energy Efficient Reconstruction of Public Lighting
|Croatie
|18/07/2022
|ASTER - Access to Sustainability for Tenants through Energy-effective Retrofit
|Belgique
|24/11/2022
|D6EEPB - District 6 Energy Efficiency for Public Buildings
|Romanie
|12/12/2022
|FLESPI - Flemish Energy Saving Programme Initiative
|Belgique
|30/01/2023
|GEN-IUS - GENova – Innovative Urban Sustainability
|Italie
|27/02/2023
|RHEIP - The Capital Region Energy Investment Programme
|Danemark
|08/03/2023
|BEM - Efficiency for Berlin Properties
|Allemagne
|13/03/2023
|GROWS - Green Revolution of Wealth in Salento
|Italie
|13/03/2023
|DEPO KLAIPEDA - Development of electric public transport for new opportunities
|Lithuanie
|23/03/2023
|Frederikshavn Housing Association - Energy efficiency in social housing
|Danemark
|15/05/2023
|SCMC - Smart City Mobility Concept
|Pays-Bas
|25/05/2023
|Local Authority Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project (RMO)
|Irlande
|10/07/2023
|RenoWatt
|Belgique
|26/07/2023
|PL-Alior Energy Efficiency Loans in buildings
|Pologne
|05/12/2023
|GIEEP - Grant for Implementation of Energy Efficiency Projects
|Lettonie
|18/12/2023
|ENERGY EFFICIENCY by GETIN
|Pologne
|20/12/2023
|Energy Efficiency for Lithuanian Public Buildings and Street Lighting (LITGOVEN)
|Lithuanie
|12/01/2024
|SWEU - South West Energy Unit
|Royaume Uni
|22/02/2024
|Jelgava Residential Energy Efficiency (JNIP-EE)
|Lettonie
|16/04/2024
|ING REF Energy Efficiency in Private Buildings (ING REF EEPB)
|Pays-Bas
|28/05/2024
|Avedore Green City (AGC)
|Danemark
|27/06/2024
|BIT SYSTEM FOR POMORSKIE REGION
|Pologne
|11/07/2024
|SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS IN LIMBURG
|Pays-Bas
|19/07/2024
|EKO TEAM
|Pologne
|25/07/2024
|OKTAVE
|France
|20/08/2024
|RIKSENERGY
|Suède
|26/08/2024
|MA RÉNOV BORDEAUX MÉTROPOLE
|France
|19/09/2024
|KaposGrid - KaposGrid Smart Urban Energy Project
|Hongrie
|10/10/2024
|HELSINKI OPEN CHARGING SYSTEM (HOCS)
|Finlande
|22/10/2024
|Service Public Intégré de Rénovation Energétique Occitanie (SPIRE Occitanie)
|France
|05/12/2024
|EEFFRB - Energy Efficiency Finance Facility for Residential Buildings
|Pologne
|16/12/2024
|FOR CASTRO PRETORIO SMART AND EFFICIENT - 4CPS&E
|Italie
|19/12/2024
|Sustainable Energy – East Slovenia (SE-ES)
|Slovénie
|27/01/2025
|Lille DSP Rénovation énergétique
|France
|11/02/2025
|EB&A Platform CMZRB
|Tchéquie
|03/03/2025
|Parteon renovation and new buildings Programme (PARTEON)
|Pays-Bas
|09/04/2025